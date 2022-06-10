NHS staff receive surprise gifts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

NHS staff around the country have been receiving surprise gifts of luxury pampering and beauty products from Arran Sense of Scotland, formerly known as Arran Aromatics.

The company, based at Home Farm in Brodick, donated more than £100,000 worth of products to NHS staff at the height of the pandemic, along with free soap to Arran locals for regular hand washing.

The latest charitable gifting campaign is being described by the brand as a ‘personal thank you to the NHS from the people of Arran’ with company bosses saying: ‘We realise that the pandemic is not over, and we continue to support our NHS.’





The boxes, containing a selection of Arran Sense of Scotland’s skin and body care products, were distributed to doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals all over the country.

Among those having received packages was the inpatient unit at St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds, Clinic G of the outpatients department at Stobhill Hospital in Glasgow, the flow navigation centre at Hairmyres Hospital and the treatment room team at Hunter Health Centre both in Lanarkshire.

Maryhill Community Assessment Centre staff also received care packages. They were nominated by Arran Sense of Scotland staff member Kim Murdoch, who wanted to show her gratitude after she was referred to the centre with breathing difficulties triggered by Covid.

She said: ‘The staff I met at Maryhill were so kind and looked after me brilliantly, even though they were obviously still so busy.





‘Just because a lot of the restrictions have been removed, it doesn’t mean that our health workers are seeing any let up.

‘In fact, many now have the dual pressure of playing catch up to a backlog of rescheduled appointments while still trying to look after patients with long-standing health issues due to Covid.

‘I just wanted to do something to say thank you. I think it makes a real difference to morale to know you’re appreciated.’

Company CEO Kevin Meechan echoed the sentiment of gratitude by saying: ‘We continue to be so proud of our NHS workers who always greet patients with a smile, no matter how long their shift or how difficult the conditions they are working under.

‘When the pandemic began, we were in a position to help our local communities with deliveries of free soap and miniatures that were very well received.

‘Two years on, staff are working equally as hard, and we wanted to show them our continued gratitude.’