Iain lifts local prize at sheepdog trial

Iain McConnell, and his dog Joe, won the confined class at the Dougarie Open Sheepdog Trial held at Glaister Farm, near Machrie.

Iain won the Learig Cup for coming first in the Arran handlers’ category while Emma Gray Graylees and Chip won the open category to take the Dougarie Cup.

The trial took place at short notice thanks to David Henderson. John Casey from Kintyre judged 54 dogs from Arran, Bute, Fort Augustus and Lochaline, and from as far afield as Yorkshire.





The results were as follows; Open: 1 Emma Gray Graylees, Chip, 81; 2 James Shanks, Mirk, 75; 3 Andy Carnegie, Sue, 72; 4 Stuart Davidson, Dan, 71; 5 Iain McConnell, Joe, 70; 6 Alec McCuish, Mirk, 67; 7 Carol Mellin, Ben, 66.

Confined: 1 Iain McConnell, Joe; 2 Wullie Stevenson, Arran McLoed; 3 Niall McMaster, Gael; 4 Mathew McNeish, Pipp; 5 Wullie Stevenson, Dusk.

Other trophies: Baldy Craig Rose Bowl, Niall McMaster, Gael; Kinloch Hotel Shield, Emma Gray Graylees, Chip; Chairman’s Shield, Emma Gray Graylees, Chip; Charlie Weir Memorial Shield, Stuart Davidson, Jack and Maid; Harbour View Cup, Iain McConnell, Joe; Machrie Farmers Cup, Iain McConnell, Joe; Shiskine Farmers Cup, James Shanks, Mirk; Glaister Shield, Wullie Stevenson, Arran McLoed.



