Getting crafty at museum

As part of a busy programme the Arran Heritage Museum at Rosaburn, Brodick, holds its first big event day of the season on Sunday.

At the annual craft day visitors can see all kinds of traditional skills and crafts in action.

Always a popular event this will appeal to all the family, and is certainly not to be missed.





Experts will demonstrate many crafts including spinning and weaving, quilting, embroidery, hand-sewing and crochet, beading and corn dolly making, butter making, and lots more throughout the afternoon. The event runs from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

The Isle of Arran Pipe Band will be performing; and other traditional music-making will also be performed throughout the afternoon.

There will, of course, be the ever- popular tombola with great prizes, and Café Rosaburn will be serving up their delicious snacks.



