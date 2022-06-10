Festival of the Sea is planned for Lamlash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A Festival of the Sea is being planned for Lamlash and organisers would like everyone to join in.

They want to celebrate everything the sea means for island life, and for the planet’s life.

Both COAST and HM Coastguard are already keen to be involved, as is the Kayak Club in the event to be held on Saturday September 3.





Fr Simon Mackenzie of Scottish Episcopal Church said: ‘We want this to be a truly festival day.

‘We hope all kinds of groups will be involved: musical, recreational, professional, – young and old – not to mention food and drink. We would like as many activities, displays, and events as possible. How creative can we be?

‘Communities like ours, nurtured and harboured by the ocean, have long and complex relations with the sea – fishing, trading, sea-faring, (not to mention warfare and empire-building), farming, leisure and engagement with the natural world.

‘The sea is powerful and dangerous too, and its communities cherish the memory of those lost at sea.





‘Today, we recognise the urgent call for regeneration: ecologically, economically, morally, and at heart, spiritually.

‘The day will culminate with the traditional Blessing of the Sea under the auspices of the Scottish Episcopal Church in Whiting Bay, joined by Arran Churches Together.

‘The Buddhist Community will be participants, making it a widely inclusive event.

‘The blessing will celebrate the work of many organisations and people, seek the spirit’s kindly encouragement, and renew our soul-based commitment as a community to cherish the environment, by acknowledging our greed and destructiveness, and our responsibility to tend the future of the planet. In giving thanks, we ourselves are blessed.’

If you or any organisation wish to be involved or have any suggestions, please telephone 07949 427791 or email barryroberts@uw.club.net or Fr Simon Mackenzie at dr.lachlan@zen.co.uk