Entrants sought for home show

Producers of the BBC television show Scotland’s Home of the Year are keen to feature a home on Arran in the next series.

Last week BBC Scotland viewers saw an early 20th century croft on Lewis take the top prize ahead of nine other impressive homes from across the country.

Now the search is on for homes to feature in the next series.





A spokeswoman for IWC Media, which makes the programme for the BBC, said: ‘We want great homes, whatever the size and whatever their budget level. If you think your home has something special, it could be our next winner. Arran is such a beautiful part of Scotland and we would really love to represent the area in the new series.

‘We had a fantastic response last year. Series four featured some outstanding Scottish homes, so we are really excited about the new series.

‘Anyone interested in taking part should contact us as soon as possible, with filming scheduled for the end of June.’

The show’s team can be contacted by emailing scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk



