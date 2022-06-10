Boardwalk ripped up to fuel fire on the beach

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Irresponsible wild campers have been blamed for allegedly ripping up a section of the Fisherman’s Walk boardwalk near Cladach and using it as firewood.

Regular visitor, Pam Ribbeck, who has family living on Arran and who lives in Glasgow, spotted the vandalism and reported it to Police Scotland.

Pam told the Banner: ‘I took these photos on my walk along the Fisherman’s Walk to Cladach. There is evidence of a fire and that the missing boards have been used as firewood. There were two more fires nearby that I didn’t check, but I suspect they also used the boards.





‘It is very sad and frustrating, there have been quite a few wild campers on the beach the past couple of nights and I have already cleared up one lots’ mess.’

Pam also noticed that there were other spots where campers had cleaned up after themselves, however, as is often the case, it is the irresponsible few that tarnish the reputation of the majority.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on the non-emergency 101 number or an anonymous call can also be made to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



