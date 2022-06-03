We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It’s been great to see the sun shining and visitors returning to the island in their droves this week … and things are going to get busier.

Splendid, too, to see all Arran’s big annual events returning after a two year hiatus filling the pages of the Banner this week.

Ormidale Park was a sea of colour and spectacle when the ever popular cricket fun day was back. It was even more poignant this year being the day of the memorial football match for Tony McDowall which was a great tribute.





Big school events, which have been such a loss to the children and their parents, are resuming too with platinum jubilee events held at schools across the island this week including the splendid concert by Brodick Primary School pupils.

And there is plenty to come. The first Arran Pride event will be a colourful and noisy extravaganza as marchers make their way along Brodick shorefront tomorrow (Saturday) ahead of fun and games at the picnic afterwards.

The Rugby Sevens are back next weekend for some welcome top drawer sporting action and the line-up is complete for the return of the ever-popular Arran Folk Festival. Let’s hope the weather holds up for some outdoor shindigs on the terrace of the Douglas Hotel.

Given that we are now in June, it won’t be long until villages around the island hold their gala days and other events followed by the welcome return of the Arran Farmers’ Show and Brodick Highland Games.





A summer of fun is under way. Let’s all get out again and enjoy it.