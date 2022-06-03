Murder talk at museum

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Goatfell Murder will be the subject of the next talk in the Arran Heritage Museum’s series of Tuesday Talks.

The historic story will take the audience back to 1889, when a murder atop Goatfell made the national headlines, and left Arran residents reeling at the violent crime which was a rare occurrence on Arran then, as it is now.

The Goatfell Murder, as it became known, captured the public’s interest, both nationally and locally, and remained in the news for several months following the arrest of a suspect and the consequent trial of John Laurie for the murder of Edwin Rose.





The museum’s honorary archivist, Stuart Gough, who has studied this celebrated crime for a number of years, will deliver the talk on Tuesday June 7, at 2.30pm.

Stuart is a captivating speaker and an intriguing tale is guaranteed for those who attend.