Drama club lift curtain on its summer plays

Three one act plays feature in the summer programme of the Whiting Bay Club of Drama and Music which starts next week.

First up in the trilogy is Victoria Station, a dramatic comedy by Harold Pinter. A controller in a London cab office, played by David Simpkin, looks for a driver, Allan Nicol, to pick up a fare from Victoria Station.

Next is Sleuth School, written and directed by Andy McNamara, which features Andy, James Mutch, Shannon Galbraith, Patrick and Beverley Scott and Rhodri Herapath. Some well-known detectives are put through a test of their skills at a private detective quality assurance revalidation course, with failure leading to a revocation of their licences. Agatha Christie’s Jane Marple and Hercule Poirot, as well as Sherlock Holmes, Velma from Scooby Doo and Anne Barnard of the Famous Five feature in this collaboration of the ‘five best detectives in the world’.





Anger Management, directed by David Simpkin, rounds off the evening’s entertainment. Dr Clarke, played by Patrick Scott, presents an anger management course where members re-enact what brought them to their current state of anger.

The eclectic mix of characters include McGowan – Allan Nicol – a victim of divorce, Losh – Rhodri Herapath – disillusioned by technology, the visually challenged Polston – Beverley Scott, Knifton – Shannon Galbraith – who no-one remembers and the violent Ford – James Mutch.

Music will be provided by Alice Maxwell. Sound effects are by Chris Attkins, lighting by Andy McCallum and the prompt is Gill Gregory.

The plays will be presented on Tuesday June 7 and Tuesday June 14 at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.30pm, in Whiting Bay Hall. Admission is £10 per person. The plays contain some strong language. People are welcome to bring along refreshments and seating will be at tables.





The cast and crew of Whiting Bay Club of Drama and Music who will perform a trilogy of plays starting next week. No_B22WBDrama01