Brodick businesses show support for Pride

Brodick businesses have decorated their shop windows in the run up to Arran’s first Pride event tomorrow (Saturday).

Shops have created bright colourful rainbow displays in support of Pride and to compete in the Arran Pride best dressed window competition.

The competition invites participants to decorate their windows, showing their personal flair, extravagance and lavishness.





The winner of the best dressed window will receive a trophy which will be kept for a year before being passed on to next year’s winner.

In support of the event, Brodick Co-op has donated £250 to the organisers.

Most exhibitors are travelling on foot on the 11.05am Arran Pride boat from Ardrossan and returning on the 4.40pm boat from Brodick. If you require it, make sure you request passenger assistance with CalMac before travelling.

The parade will depart from Market Road at 12.30pm when the captain of the ferry will sound the whistle as they leave the port of Brodick. The parade will move on to the main street – right turn – and continue along the sea front before turning right into Invercloy car park then across the two foot bridges into Brodick Hall Park.





In an new partnership with Strathclyde Passenger Transport and Stagecoach, there will be a ‘My Bus’ adapted vehicle to ensure everyone who wants to be in the parade is supported to do so. Please let organisers know in advance if this is required.

Brodick Hall is the location for the Picnic in the Park – bring your own picnic but no alcohol. There will be a stage facing the park. Sheboom will take position at the left and Isle of Arran Pipe Band will be to the right of the stage. After a final tune from SheBoom and the pipe band, there will be speeches followed by live entertainment from local young people and others. The main event will finish at 4pm.

In Brodick Library, some people will be taking part in a unique ‘Human Library’ when people will sit with individuals to tell their own story.

Please be mindful of noise as some of these stories are being recorded for the arransound.com visual impairment service and possibly submission to the LGBT History Project and The Human Library Collection.

Anyone wishing to attend the fundraising celebration ceilidh from 7.30pm to midnight – adults £12/under 16s £8 – should contact organisers with bank details as tickets cannot be held without payment.

Contact arranpride@gmail.com or event organiser Michael Gettins on 07788 788074 with any questions.

Michael said: ‘We look forward to seeing you on the day and hope you enjoy your visit to our special island and to our first Arran Pride event.’

Michael Gettins of Arran Pride accepts the £250 cheque from Carol Harwood team manager at the Co-op with flagbearers Stewart Dunsmuir and Lorraine Gibson. 01_B22pride01

ArCaS made a statement with their colourful display which involved customer participation. 01_B22Pride02

The Book and Card shop had a lovely display, most likely drawn by the owners children. 01_B22Pride03

Arran Accountants’ display featured a charming show of support from 92-year-old Sybil. 01_B22PrideW04

Red Door’s window is jam-packed with colourful artwork and decorations. 01_B22PrideW05

Meeting the criteria of being over the top and extravagant, Brodick Co-op decorated its entire hedge. 01_B22PrideW06