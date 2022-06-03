Arran hit by earthquake

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran has been hit by its first earthquake in 23 years.

The British Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake struck the island at 7.59am on Monday morning.

Measuring 2.1 on the Richter scale, the earthquake occurred south of Whiting Bay at a depth of 7km (4.3 miles) under the ground.





Earthquakes of this magnitude occur frequently across the globe with an estimated one million taking place each year. Described as a minor earthquake – categorised between a minor and a light earthquake – the tremors would only be experienced slightly by a few people and no damage would be expected.

Arran lies on the Highland Boundary Fault which runs from Arran in the west to Stonehaven in the east. The major fault zone is what separates the Highlands and the Lowlands of Scotland and is responsible for the two distinct physiographic terrains.

Britain experiences around 200 to 300 earthquakes a year, however, most of them are only detected by scientific instruments. The last Arran earthquake, which was felt by many residents, was in March 1999. It measured four on the Richter scale and prior to that another occurred in 1994 which measured 4.1.

The largest earthquake in Scotland occurred in Argyll in November 1880. It measured 5.2 local magnitude and could be felt all along the west coast of Scotland and as far east as Perthshire.



