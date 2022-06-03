Around the Arran golf courses

Problems logging in and requiretechnical support?

Lamlash Golf Club

Ladies section: Wednesday May 25, Fleet one and Championship first round: 1 Elizabeth Sinclair 88-23=65; 2 Gay MacKay 90-24=66 BIH. Scratch Susan Butchard 77.

Thursday May 26, Summer Stableford: 1 Andy Smith, 36 points, BIH; 2 Scott Campbell 36 points; 3 Craig Young 33 points, BIH; 4 Jack McNally 33 points. Best scratch, Craig Young, 35 points to Stableford. Magic twos: Andy Smith and Scott Campbell @16th, Alan Smith @13th, Craig Young @12th. Hole 12 drawn, winner Craig Young.





Sunday May 29, Hastings Cup: 1 David Drennan 77-13=64; 2 Lee Dutton 88-24=64; 3 Craig Young 63-2=65. Best scratch: Craig Young, 63. Magic twos: David Drennan @16th, Martin Wallbank @13th, Alastair Crawford @16th. Hole 12 drawn, rollover.

Fixtures: Sunday June 5, Hamilton Bowl Bogey, 9.30am and noon draws. Thursday June 9, Summer Cup, make up own groups and see starter for times.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday May 25, Summer Trophy, 18 played: 1 Mark West 11, 60 acb; 2 Stewart Mackintosh 10, 60 acb; 3 Cameron Bruce 25, 60; 4 Peter Towndrow 14, 62. Magic twos: Jamie Macpherson @4th.





Sunday May 29, White Tees Stableford, 17 played. 1 Stuart McGregor 14, 38 points; 2 Graeme Crichton 13, 36 points; 3 Jamie Macpherson 5, 32 points; 4 Neil McKechnie 11, 32 points. Magic twos: Jamie Macpherson @4th and 17th, Stuart McGregor @11th.

Fixtures: Saturday June 4, Poole Mixed Fours. Sunday June 5, Tor Alvey Greensome, draw for partners at 9.50am with first game teeing off at 10am.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday May 24, Peter Sutton. 1 Alex Morrison-Cowan 66, 2 Campbell Laing 72, 3 Barbara Waring 86.

Fixtures: Saturday June 5, Duncan Sillars and Gents Club Championship second round, tee off 12.30pm. Monday June 6, Gents Championship quarter final. Tuesday June 7, Ladies Club Championship second round and Peter Sutton. Tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm. Anyone playing at 5.30pm, please contact Brian by Monday.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday May 25, Club Championship qualifier: 1 A Smith 74-16-58; 2 D Logan 70-10-60 and scratch; 3 J McGovern 80-16-64.

Saturday May 28, Club Championship qualifier: 1 A Smith 78-16-62; 2 W Paton 70 7-63 and scratch.

Fixtures: Saturday June 4, 18 hole medal. Wednesday June 8, Jack Logan Trophy.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday May 25, Summer Cup, 34 played. 1 Calum Duncan 77-18=59; 2 Gordon Hendry 68-4=64; 3 John May 88-22=66 acb. Scratch: Gordon Hendry 68.

Sunday May 29, Brandon qualifier, 10 played. 1 Chris Pattenden 84-20=64; 2 Nicol Hume 86-17=69 acb; 3 George Hamilton 86-17=69. Scratch Chris Pattenden 84.

Fixtures: Saturday and Sunday June 4 and 5, Arran Open Championship. Wednesday June 8, Summer Cup.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday May 26, Ladies Club Championship Qualifier. 1 MaryJo Tod 96-27=69; 2 and scratch Ann May 79-7=72; 3 Jenni Turnbull 92-18=74. Sunday May 29, Gents Sunday Stableford. 1 C Rutterford 28 points; 2 Q Oliver 25 points; 3 P King 24 points.