Waverley set for diamond jubilee season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The paddle steamer Waverley will embark on her summer sailing season this weekend and the occasion will be all the more special as 2022 is also the vessel’s diamond jubilee year.

The last sea-going paddle steamer will cast off from Glasgow tomorrow (Saturday) on the first cruise of the season when she makes her way ‘Doon the Watter’ to Rothesay and then through the Kyles of Bute to Tighnabruaich.

With tickets now on sale, the much-loved steamship will offer a variety of sailings on the Firth of Clyde over the spring bank holiday weekend, including trips to Arran, Bute and up Loch Fyne to Tarbert on the Queen’s platinum jubilee holiday.





On Monday June 6, Waverley will offer a special sailing experience when it will sail from Glasgow to Oban, giving those aboard a unique coastal cruising experience as she steams round the Mull of Kintyre before sailing between Islay and Jura.

Waverley’s general manager, Paul Semple, said: ‘We are excited to be launching this summer’s sailing programme which sees Waverley operate on her native home waters on the beautiful Firth of Clyde from late May.

‘We are also delighted that she will make a return to cruising out of Oban and the Inner Hebrides for the first time in four years following her boiler refit and Covid restrictions.

‘The sound of Waverley’s paddles around Scotland’s west coast will signal to many that summer is here.





‘This year is a very special one for Waverley as it’s the 75th anniversary since her maiden voyage back in 1947.

‘To celebrate there will be a special sailing on Thursday June 16 where she will closely trace the route she was built to serve as a railway steamer, by cruising up Loch Long to Arrochar.

‘We are very grateful that permission has been kindly granted for Waverley to berth at Ardnagal Pier, opposite Arrochar, on this special occasion.’

Tickets for all of Waverley’s Scottish sailings are now on sale at waverleyexcursions.co.uk, by calling 0141 243 2224, or they can be purchased on board. On many sailings children now travel free and seniors are offered reduced fares.

Waverley Excursions is hoping that passengers will board in sufficient numbers to help meet the increasing fuel costs which are expected to increase by around £2,000 per day.

Waverley’s 2022 season will include sailings in English and Welsh waters when she heads south in late August and the final sailings of the season will take place on the Clyde in mid-October.

Waverley’s first sailing of the 2022 season will start this weekend and will include the picturesque Kyles of Bute cruise seen here. NO_B21waverley01