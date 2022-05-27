Two days remaining to surrender unlicensed weapons

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

People on Arran with illegal firearms and ballistics have just two days to hand them in to police under the national firearms surrender campaign.

The campaign, which ends on Sunday May 29, at 11.59pm, makes provision for people without the required certificates to hand over their firearms, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items, without consequence.

These items can be surrendered to Lamlash Police Station and the amnesty includes a further opportunity for people still in possession of air weapons, such as BB guns, to dispose of their weapons if they have not, and do not wish to apply for, a certificate.





Any of these items can be taken to Lamlash Police Station if done so safely, or arrangements may be made to uplift weapons and ammunition by calling Police Scotland on 101.

Police Scotland advise those unfamiliar with handling weapons or making them safe for transportation, to please ask someone who is competent to do so.