Subsea cable to boost supply

Work is underway to install a new 33KV subsea cable to connect communities across Arran to the mainland electricity supply.

The Carradale to Arran project is being undertaken by contractors Global Offshore for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution.

Land-based works on the shoreline at Port Na Cuile, Carradale, are underway with the installation of horizontal directional drilling (HDD) equipment that will install ducts carrying the new cable to the seabed.





The HDD is a specialist piece of equipment that is key to installing the new subsea cable, as it bores a route beneath the rocky Kintyre shoreline for the new cable ducts; after these ducts are in place, the new subsea cable will be pulled through, before being connected to the local network.

Work will subsequently start on Arran at Balliekine, on the west coast, connecting the subsea cable to the substation and the island’s wider electricity network.

Depending on the weather conditions, the offshore element of the works is due to take place during late May into June. This is part of a combined programme including another three projects.

SSEN says it has been working closely with Arran Community Council and will continue to keep it informed throughout the works.



