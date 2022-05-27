Lamlash Splash is back for 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Lamlash Splash will take place for the first time in three years on Saturday September 17, 2022.

A maximum of 40 places are available for this 1.3-mile swim from The Holy Isle to Lamlash Pier with 10 places held in reserve for locals.

The places usually go quickly, so if you want to take part, please download an entry form from the Lamlash Splash Facebook page or contact Ann Hart – anngartconner@yahoo.co.uk





Entrants should be able to swim 2.2 km non- stop in the pool, preferably front crawl as breast stroke is much more difficult in a wetsuit in the sea.

Entrants should start training in the sea now that the temperature has risen as it is a completely different experience to pool swimming.

A large number of volunteers help out to make the event as safe as possible and Andy, from Otter’s Tail, has kindly offered to be Lead Safety Officer again.

If you would like to join other open water swimmers either at Brodick or Lamlash, check out the Arran Open Water Swimmers Facebook page where information on training swims is posted.





Otherwise, contact Ann Hart by email or on 07742 922228.