Eco Savvy helps save water supplies

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Eco Savvy has taken delivery of more than 200 large water butts which it is distributing to households across Arran as part of an initiative aimed at saving water and reducing consumption.

The water-saving butts, which capture rainwater, are estimated to save Arran approximately 42,000 litres of water – the equivalent of 280,000 cups of tea – which will have a large impact on water consumption on Arran.

The initiative is a mammoth undertaking for Eco Savvy employees who are storing, distributing and helping with the installation of the water butts.





Zoë Hughes, shop development manager, told the Banner: ‘This is an unusual project for us because we are a small team of five part-time employees and a volunteer group of trustees, supporters and workers. This has made the 210 water butts feel like a gargantuan task, but we are up for the challenge.’

The supply of the water butts are thanks to a grant from the Scottish Government’s Island Communities Fund via Inspiring Scotland which has allowed Eco Savvy to purchase the rain harvesting equipment.

The storage, distribution and logistics have all been taken care of by Eco Savvy and those who registered an interest to receive one earlier this year will soon receive it, with no payment obligation, however, donations can be made.

In an effort at dealing with the collection and delivery requirements, Eco Savvy has allocated collection dates, and deliveries will be dealt with village by village. Anyone who has applied to receive a free water butt will be contacted shortly to receive theirs.





Eco Savvy has also partnered with Arran Repair Cafe, which has volunteered to help with the installation of the water butts, and it can even loan tools for people to install the water butts themselves.

The charitable incorporated organisation was started on Arran to deliver environmental projects and to work towards increasing sustainability and zero waste.

It currently undertake zero waste cafes, food share initiatives, ebike loans, guided walks, various water initiatives and open days as well as a number of other environmental initiatives. It also has an Eco Savvy shop in Whiting Bay.

Eco Savvy works with volunteers and allied groups. If anyone has a spare few hours and would like to get involved in any of their projects, or to find out more about their current or past projects, details can be found at https://arranecosavvy.org.uk/

Shop development manager, Zoë Hughes, with a small portion of the water butts which are going to be distributed round Arran. 01_B20EcoSavvy01