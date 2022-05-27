Brewery shows its solidarity with Ukraine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran Brewery has released a new beer called Solidarity, which will help to raise funds for the British Red Cross which is providing humanitarian and relief efforts for Ukrainians affected by the war.

Solidarity is a 2.7 per cent ABV mild beer which is full of complex malty flavours.

It was inspired by initiatives such as Brew For Ukraine and Drinkers for Ukraine, and all profits from its sale will go towards the Red Cross Appeal.





The Red Cross, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are providing people in Ukraine, and at its borders, with food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter.

Arran Brewery managing director Gerald Michaluk said: ‘It is important we support the people of Ukraine.

‘It’s almost unbelievable that a western facing modern country can be reduced to a war zone in days.

‘While we must all unite against aggressors and condemn Putin’s war, it is still the reality that words don’t count for much but actions do.





‘It is heart breaking to see such a historic country torn apart by war and we can only hope these funds go a little way to helping those in so much need.

‘All the profits that we make from the sale of the beer will go to help and we are encouraging retailers to donate the profits they make from the sale of the beer likewise to the British Red Cross Appeal.’

Solidarity is available at the Cladach shop and through its online shop at www.arranbrewery.co.uk