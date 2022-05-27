Arran will host visit of Queen’s Baton relay

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

With the Commonwealth Games fast approaching, residents on Arran have an exciting chance to be part of the action.

Taking place on Sunday June 19, residents and visitors will welcome the Queen’s Baton during a visit to Arran ahead of the Commonwealth Games which start in Birmingham on July 28.

Organised by North Ayrshire Council in partnership with Commonwealth Games Scotland and Team Scotland, the Queen’s Baton visit will reflect the important role of sport as the tour visits Ormidale Park in Brodick for an afternoon of sport where everyone is encouraged to get behind Team Scotland.





With the aim of raising the profile of the games, the unique relay tradition offers people across the country the rare chance to be part of the excitement and the Commonwealth celebrations.

Clyde, the Team Scotland mascot, will be there and the fun afternoon for all the family will include a fete-style celebration with a carousel of sports, games and information stalls being provided by local sports clubs of North Ayrshire and Arran.

During the day, the Queen’s Baton will be presented to a group of remarkable individuals who have made a difference to the lives of others in their communities – look out for more details to be published later this month.

In the run-up to the relay visit, primary schools across North Ayrshire will also take part in the North Ayrshire Young Athletic Championships, being held on Thursday 19 May at St Matthews Academy to inspire budding young athletes of the future.





Jon Doig, chief executive at Commonwealth Games Scotland, said: ‘The baton arriving to Scotland marks a fantastic opportunity for our communities, schools and athletes to engage with the games and we are looking forward with great anticipation and excitement to welcoming it back to the UK in the final build up to Birmingham 2022.

‘We were keen to take the baton to new locations – quite a challenge given the number of places the baton visited ahead of Glasgow 2014 – and we are delighted to be coming to Arran this time round.’

Crafted by designers and technologists from the West Midlands in a unique collaboration that fuses science, technology, engineering and art, the baton visit to Arran will allow spectators, local heroes, and budding athletes to see the specially-created symbol up-close and its design which champions the individuality in humanity and celebrates bringing people back together again.

The global journey will conclude at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony where the final baton bearer will return the baton to Her Majesty The Queen.

Rhona Arthur, head of service (connected communities), said: ‘We are delighted to announce the arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay to the Isle of Arran, particularly since the baton could not visit Arran in 2014.

‘The much-anticipated visit will allow both residents of Arran and visitors to the island to come together in an afternoon of celebration as they try a range of sports and activities whilst experiencing the community spirit of the hard-working clubs on Arran.

‘Alongside the great work happening in our active schools, information and culture, economy and tourism teams, the much-anticipated visit provides a fantastic opportunity to not only come together to celebrate, but the perfect platform to encourage more people in North Ayrshire to get involved in sports.

‘Thank you to the organisations and community groups alongside Team Scotland which are helping us to make the Queen’s Baton visit a day that residents and visitors will never forget – let the countdown to this landmark occasion begin!’

Keep a look out on the council’s social media channels Twitter (@North_Ayrshire) and Facebook (@NorthAyrshireOfficial) for more information.