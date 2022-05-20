Royal Highland Show returns

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Royal Highland Show is returning this year, with the first full show since 2019 taking place at Ingliston from Thursday June 23 to Sunday 26 June.

This year is a significant milestone in the show’s history with celebrations planned to mark the 200th anniversary since the first show was held in 1822.

The four-day event provides a unique opportunity for visitors to get up close to prize livestock, taste an amazing array of premium food and drink, and experience rural life at its most vibrant.





With a big wheel, newly redesigned food and drink hall, Scotland’s Larder, a bustling countryside area, tons of activities for the kids, huge exhibits of machinery, exciting displays of farriery and forestry and shopping opportunities aplenty – there’s something for everyone

In a change for this year, all tickets, including car parking, must be booked in advance with no tickets available on the gate. As always, children aged 15-and-under go free when accompanied by a paying adult (free tickets must also be booked in advance).

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit royalhighlandshow.org.



