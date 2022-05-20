Nicola back to winning ways

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran jockey Nicola Currie got back to winning ways this week.

She rode Zulu Girl, a 6/1 shot, to victory in the feature handicap at Brighton on Tuesday – her first win of 2022.

Afterwards she told The Racing Post she had found it ‘pretty horrendous’ coping with a winless 2022, which she partly blamed on taking time out to recharge over the winter.





When asked how she dealt with the challenge mentally, she replied: ‘You just have to keep thinking it will turn soon. You can get to the stage where you just think what’s the point of getting up at half five to ride out every morning and not getting the achievements on track, but I knew if I’d have given up I wouldn’t forgive myself.’

Co-trainer Claire Kubler described Nicola and Zulu Girl as a winning combination and the pair took their record to three wins from three starts at the track when grittily holding off Poetic Force by half a length in the race.