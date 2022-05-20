MSP calls for credible plan to deal with A&E crisis

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

West Scotland MSP Katy Clark is calling on the government to come forward with a credible plan to deal with what she calls the A&E crisis in Ayrshire and Arran.

The Labour MSP made the call after the weekly hospital statistics showed that only 73.3 per cent of A&E patients were seen within the four hour target time for the first week in May. At University Hospital Ayr, just 74.8 per cent were seen within four hours.

Ms Clark described the figures as ‘dismal’ as the statistics fall far short of the Scottish Government’s national standard that 95 per cent of patients should wait no longer than four hours from arrival to admission, discharge or transfer for A&E treatment.





Ms Clark said: ‘These are dismal figures for Ayrshire & Arran. There is no doubt Covid has exacerbated the situation, but staff shortages, outdated buildings and budgetary constraints were issues long before the pandemic.

‘A&E staff are working tirelessly to help people, but this is the Scottish Government’s responsibility.

‘The Winter NHS crisis has become a perpetual crisis. There is an urgent need to support frontline nursing staff, deal with backlogs and come forward with a credible plan.’

The national picture for the week is equally disheartening with the figures for the whole of Scotland showing that 2,132 people spent over eight hours waiting in A&E departments, with over 645 spending more than 12 hours waiting.



