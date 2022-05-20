Arran bird life talk at museum

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The next speaker in the Arran Heritage Museum’s series of fortnightly talks on all things Arran, will be Dr Jim Cassels.

He will be providing an illustrated talk on Arran bird life.

Jim Cassels will be familiar to most on Arran, either through his regular bird articles in the Arran Banner, or as the Arran Bird Recorder since the early 2000s, and for publishing the annual bird reports which analyse sightings of all manner of birds on the island each year based on reports sent in by local bird watchers.





The talk will be held at 2.30pm on Tuesday May 24, in the museum’s garden room and early arrival is recommended owing to the popularity of these events.