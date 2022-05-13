Section of Coastal Way route closed due to forestry work

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A portion of the Arran Coastal Way, between Brodick (Merkland Wood) and Corrie, will be closed until July owing to forestry operation.

An alternative route has been suggested, however, it involves a 650m ascent and descent via the steep and rocky Goatfell path that is not signposted. Navigation may be required if using the alternative route.

Walkers are advised not to walk via the main A841 road as it is narrow, often busy, and there is no pavement.





The recommended method to avoid the closed section is to use the 324 bus service which will take approximately 10 minutes and the timetable can be found at bus stops or by visiting www.spt.co.uk/timetable/arran

The Arran Coastal Way offers walkers a challenging and rewarding 65-mile/105- kilometre circular route around Arran. It is recognised as one of Scotland’s Great Trails and a Long Distance Route which has a high standard of waymarking and signage in place.

The walk passes through 12 villages and most walkers break the route up into more manageable sections which they cover over a number of days. The bulk of the route is on paths and not on main roads, however, owing to the large geographical expanse covered, there are sometimes diversions when sections are inaccessible. These are detailed on the website at www.coastalway.co.uk which is recommended for all attempting the challenge.



