Within hours of the local election’s final votes being counted and the results announced for the Arran ward, the Banner posted an update on our social media page naming the elected councillor.

The post received a deluge of support, and a curt Not a Tory! response, along with, unfortunately, the usual amount of vitriol that can often be found on social media.

Some criticism was levelled at the fact the elected councillor is a Conservative party member. This is true, but whether you support the party or not, the fact remains that Arran now only has only one representative at North Ayrshire Council and he is the person representing Arran and speaking out for our interests, as he has done in the past.

Councillor Timothy Billings has described himself as the representative for everyone on Arran and he has offered this help all on the island, regardless of party affiliation. As we now only have one representative for the island, we hope people, and the councillor himself, will place Arran’s interests at the top of their list of priorities.





No one is suggesting placing long-held political loyalties aside, or even switching allegiance from your preferred brand of politics, but it is in everyone’s interests to remember the importance of having a voice within the council, and even if it is not the voice you wanted, it is a voice, and that is something we need and should support.