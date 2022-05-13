Farm visit inspires future food and drink sector leaders

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran High School pupils recently enjoyed an afternoon at a farm in Blackwaterfoot, organised by Arran’s Food Journey.

The food and drink promoter’s event gave pupils food for thought at the industry-relevant afternoon at Bellevue Farm.

On the menu was the opportunity to ask business leaders and owners questions about their career paths and to find out more about the various food and drink producers and their industries on Arran.





Sharing their years of experience were Sheila Gilmore and Katie Murchie of Visit Arran, Alistair Dobson of Taste of Arran, Jessica Wallace of Eco-Savvy, Craig Beedie and Amanda Pirie of Auchrannie Resort, Amy Tattersfield of Mange du gateau, Duncan Heenan of the Burlington Hotel, Cameron Bruce of Arran’s Food Journey and Ailsa Currie of Bellevue Farm.

Pupils started their afternoon with a cooking demonstration by Duncan Heenan.

He inspired the audience with an easy-to-follow cooking tutorial which was filled with useful tips and information.

Pupils also had the opportunity to ask questions of the business leaders and find out more about the many opportunities available for school leavers.





In the early afternoon chef Duncan prepared a delicious barbecue for the pupils and visitors with fresh meat reared on Bellevue Farm by the Currie family.

With full stomachs the pupils enjoyed an informative and well-organised tour of the farm which involved meeting the animals, seeing the machinery and learning all about farm life.

The day was rounded off with a discussion by pupils about their career aspirations and what they enjoyed throughout the day.

Along with great memories, useful career advice and farming knowledge, pupils all received Arran goody bags before boarding the bus back to school.