Corrie fans await latest instalment of Corrie’s Capers book

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Young fans of the Corrie’s Capers series of books have taken part in a drawing competition in the run up to the release of the fourth book, Corrie’s Library Capers.

The new release, due this summer, is part of the not-for-profit project by Arran author Alison Page, who based the series of books on her late West Highland Terrier called Corrie, with most of the stories taking place on Arran.

In preparation for the release of the latest book, a legion of loyal Corrie fans took part in a competition which asked children to draw a picture of themselves with Corrie at their local library holding their favourite book.





The entries were judged by Jean Bowden who selected two winners: Hari Marie Boss from Glasgow and Freya Stewart from Arran.

The winners will each receive a Corrie goodie bag, an autographed copy of Corrie’s Library Capers when the book is published this summer, and an invitation to attend the book launch.

Further information about the Corrie’s Library Capers launch can be found at www.westie.scot along with details of previous titles which include, The Westie Fest from 2018, The Tattoo Toorie from 2019 and Corrie’s Curling Capers in 2020.

Proceeds from the sale of the books, once printing and production costs are covered, all go towards Mary’s Meal’s which helps to feed starving children.





To date the venture has seen Alison donate more than £13,589 to the charity, while the books, have attracted a loyal following of young fans who eagerly await each new book.