Art in Mind on display during Brodick Library’s May exhibition

Brodick Library’s exhibition for the month of May features work by members of the Arran art group, Art in Mind.

The group, which has been running for 18 years, meets in the Ranger Centre in the grounds of Brodick Castle every Friday and enjoys a couple of hours of artistic activity, coffee, companionship and chat.

Art in Mind is for people on Arran who find themselves socially isolated or lonely, and people can be referred to join.





The group regularly enjoys the support and direction of a local artist, however, members often just work at something they are interested in while enjoying the company of others.

A spokesperson from Art in Mind said: ‘ We are very grateful for support from local people in the form of faithful volunteers, donations of art materials and money, and would like to invite you to come and view our exhibition in the library in Brodick.

‘It is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10am to 4pm and on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

‘We have recently been exploring some new techniques in linocut and printing, the results of which can be seen in the library.’





Art in Mind was also invited to take part in the Arran Art Trail’s Alive project, along with 19 artists and craft makers, which involved interpreting the work or style of one of the 20 artists featured by the Arts Heritage Trail.

The artists were allocated the 19th century photographer John Muir Wood, who made an extensive body of work of the Scottish landscape, including Glen Shurig and Glen Rosa on Arran.

The Art in Mind spokesperson elaborated: ‘We chose to use a template of Glen Rosa, which we all painted in our chosen medium. It was interesting for us all to work on the same image, and yet produce very different results.’

Art in Mind’s collective work has been photographed and printed as a collage thanks to the help of Arran photographer Andrew Surridge, and can be seen in the Brodick terminal building in Brodick. The Alive project is supported by Creative Scotland.