A stanza of Arran poets

The four-day McLellan Poetry Fringe Festival started on a high note with an Arran Poets’ night which saw past and present Arran poets entertain the audience which packed Brodick Bar. The poets included, l to r, Damian Beeson Bullen, Eilidh ‘Helen’ How, Jules Lee, Gillian Lockhart, David Underdown, Tim Pomeroy and Cicely Gill. The festival featured a number of spoken word events and shows, from locals and visitors, which culminated in a collaborative performance by award winning poet Kevin P Gilday and multi-instrumentalist Ralph Hector. Photograph: Kiera Robertson Photography. Full report and photographs on page 3.

