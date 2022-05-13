A stanza of Arran poets

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The four-day McLellan Poetry Fringe Festival started on a high note with an Arran Poets’ night which saw past and present Arran poets entertain a packed Brodick Bar audience. The poets included, left to right, Damian Beeson Bullen, Eilidh ‘Helen’ How, Jules Lee, Gillian Lockhart, David Underdown, Tim Pomeroy and Cicely Gill. The festival featured a number of spoken word events and shows, from locals and visitors, which culminated in a collaborative performance by award-winning poet Kevin P Gilday and multi-instrumentalist Ralph Hector. Photograph: Kiera Robertson Photography. Full report and photographs on page three. No_B19fring02