Showing at film club

Corrie Film Club’s May showing is Mark Jenkin’s remarkable film The Bait (UK 2019 Cert 15).

Filmed in Jenkin’s native Cornwall, film critic Mark Komode describes it as ‘a refreshingly authentic tale of tensions between locals and tourists in a once-thriving fishing village …. in an area where traditional trades and lifestyles are under threat’.

‘Shot with clockwork cameras on grainy 16mm stock, which Jenkin hand-processed in his studio in Newlyn, The Bait is both an impassioned paean to Cornwall’s proud past, and a bracingly tragicomic portrait of its troubled present and possible future.





‘It’s a genuine modern masterpiece, which establishes Jenkin as one of the most arresting and intriguing British film-makers of his generation.’

Quite an accolade for this award-winning film which seems to be telling us something about our island as well.

See this film in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall on Sunday May 8 at 7.30. All welcome.



