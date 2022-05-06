Police set for summer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Arran’s police summer secondees arrived on the island on Monday.

It is the first time the four officers have been stationed on Arran and after their induction by Sergeant Kevin Blackley they are settling into life on the island. They will be here until the end of October.

The four are: PC Lauren Wright, usually based in Edinburgh; PC Terri McGillivray, Stirling; PC John Casey, Renfrew and PC Fraser Campbell, Ayr, who is on leave this week and will arrive next week.





Sergeantt Kevin Blackley, left, with PCs Terri McGillivray, Lauren Wright and John Casey. 01_B18police01