Bus fares on the rise

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Users of the Stagecoach bus service on Arran will see fare rises following the bus company’s announced ticket price increases.

Bus passengers from across Ayrshire and Arran, Cumbernauld, Dumfries and Galloway, will see an increase averaging 4.8 per cent on single and multi-journey tickets.

Stagecoach say that the increases reflect the rising costs of running services which, since 2019 has seen costs across the bus industry rise by around 12 per cent. These cost increases have mainly been fuel costs and staff wage increases the company said.



