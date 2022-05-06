Billings is elected on Arran
Conservative Timothy Billings has been elected the sole Arran councillor on for a second term on North Ayrshire Council following the election count today (Friday).
The Arran result was:
Timothy Billings (Conservative) 788
Steve Garraway (SNP) 625
Aaran McDonald (Labour) 243
Ellen McMaster (Independent) 229
Ronna Park (Green Party) 241
Tom Young (Independent) 305