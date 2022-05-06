Billings is elected on Arran

Timothy Billings, Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate.

Conservative Timothy Billings has been elected the sole Arran councillor on for a second term on North Ayrshire Council following the election count today (Friday).

The Arran result was:

Timothy Billings       (Conservative)         788


Steve Garraway       (SNP)                          625

Aaran McDonald     (Labour)                    243

Ellen McMaster       (Independent)          229

Ronna Park               (Green Party)            241


Tom Young                (Independent)          305