Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 18, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday May 4, 2002





Arran winners in the Burns verse speaking competition held in Irvine were Guy Sloan, centre, who came first in the S1-2 section with Willie Wastle. Malcolm Pennycott, right, came second with excerpts from Tam O’Shanter. June Bunyan, left, ‘addressed the toothache’ to win third place. 01_B18ABTYA01

The Lady Jean throws the inaugural coin into the new wishing well at its official unveiling attended by members of the Rotary Club. The club commissioned it and will receive the donations. 01_B18ABTYA02

Around 40 members of the Scottish Vernacular Buildings Working Group visited Arran to learn about past building styles. First stop was High Corrie where they showed a great deal of interest in the old clachan. 01_B18ABTYA03

Enjoying the sunshine at the parent and baby group run by midwife Hazel McGloin are, back row, Alison Keir and Hazel; front row, Anne Curtis and James, nine weeks; Kate Sampson and Hannah, five weeks, and Lucy Urquhart-Dixon and Daisy, eight weeks. 01_B18ABTYA04





Holidaying on Arran is Peter Pininski, second right; his son Alex, right; his father Count Stanislas, second left, and his father’s cousin Adam Komorowski. Peter is the author of The Stuarts’ Last Secret which details his heritage as a direct descendant of Bonnie Prince Charlie. 01_B18ABTYA05

Winners of the Ayrshire Golfers Association Spring Handicap played at Lamlash Golf Club recently. 01_B18ABTYA06