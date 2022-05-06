A history of the Arran car ferries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Do you remember when you used to be able to pull up at the terminal and be sure of getting away or returning home?

Kenny Morrison, well-known for his love of all things nautical, will be the latest islander to feature at the Arran Heritage Museum’s series of Tuesday talks on Tuesday May 10, when he addresses his audience on ’60 years of Arran car ferries’.

Kenny, and his audience, will be remembering these halcyon days from the earliest vessels to the latest of which we hear so much these days. As capacity is limited it will be first come first served on the day. The talk starts at 2.30pm prompt.



