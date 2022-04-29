Husband and wife team lead the Arran charge in Ormidale 10k

Problems logging in and requiretechnical support?

Husband and wife team, Tom and Emma Jessop were the first Arran male and female runners to cross the finishing line at the Ormidale 10k last Sunday.

Other Arran runners did well finishing among the winners in their age category and the Brodick running group, Arran Pacemakers, picked up both the men’s and women’s team prize.

Ormidale 10k results





1st : Charles Bell ( North Derbyshire R.C.) 35.12

1st Lady : Katrine Kelly (Troon Tortoises) 38.06

1st U20: Andrew Bunting (Brodick) 39.37

Senior men (20-34)

1st: Charles Bell (N.Derbyshire R.C.) 35.12

2nd: Darroch Anderson 37.00

3rd: Calum Stephen ( Edinburgh A.C.) 37.31

Senior ladies (20-34)

1st : Elaine Eadie (Edinburgh A.C.) 39.26

2nd: Laura Mathers ( Bicester Triathlon Club) 47.02

3rd: Sophie Colman 58.59





Men ( 35-49)

1st: Robert Keenan ( Cumbernauld AAC) 37.35

2nd: David Allsop ( Kirkintilloch Olympians) 37.50

3rd: Tom Jessop ( Arran Pacemakers) 38.20

Ladies ( 35-49)

1st: Katrina Kelly (Troon Tortoises) 38.06

2nd: Emma Jessop ( Arran Pacemakers) 45.36

3rd: Jennifer Hood 45.51

Men (V50-59)

1st: William Richardson ( Irvine R.C.) 36:254

2nd: Michael McLoone ( Greenock Glenpark Harr.) 37.21

3rd: Mike Mellor (Arran Runners) 44.46

Ladies (V50-59)

Uncontested

Men (V60-69)

1st: Mark Berry ( Arran Pacemakers) 44.49

Ladies (V60-69)

1st: Gill Freer 51.30

Men (V70)

1st: Robin Scott (Kilbarchan A.A.C.) 52.13

Team prizes

Ladies: Arran Pacemakers ( Emma Jessop, Fiona Mackintosh, Michelle Te Ohaire)

Men: Arran Pacemakers ( Tom Jessop, Mark Berry, Andrew Walsh)

Local:

1st Man: Tom Jessop ( 38.20), 1st Lady: Emma Jessop ( 45.36)

The full results of the 10k are available on the ScottishAthletics site.

Picture captions

Most of the Arran runners who took part in the Ormidale 10k. 01_B17run01

The runners make their way across the starting line in Ormidale Park. 01_B17run02

Three Arran competitors at the head of a long line of runners leaving Brodick. 01_B17run03

Winner Charles Bell crosses the finishing line. 01_B17run04

A jubilant David Allsop crosses the finishing line. 01_B17run05

A medal at the ready for the first lady home Katrine Kelly. 01_B17run06

The first Arran runner, Tom Jessop, crosses the finishing line. 01_B17run07

The first local female, Emma Jessop, approaches the finishing line. 01_B17run08

Andrew Walsh was delighted with his finishing time. 01_B17run09

Two runners in a sprint for the finishing line. 01_B17run10

Douglas Auld is pleased to see the finishing line. 01_B17run11

Patrick Scott finishing the race in the shadow of Goatfell. 01_B17run12

The prizegiving gets underway. 01_B17run13

Some of Arran runners at the end of the race. 01_B17run14

First local female Emma Jessop and under 20 winner Andrew Bunting. 01_B17run15

The winning over 70s veterans category, Robin Scott, crosses the finishing line. 01_B17run16

All photographs by Hugh Boag