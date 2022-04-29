Extra time given for census

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Householders across Scotland have been given an extra four weeks to complete their census returns.

Over two million households have already completed the census – more than 77% of the total.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) has offered the extension until the end of May to ensure everyone has the opportunity to complete their return and help shape important services in their community.





Around 68,000 households have begun their census returns online, but have not yet completed them and a similar number of requested paper forms have yet to be returned.

Every household is legally required to complete their returns and Scots are reminded that failing to do so could result in prosecution and a fine of up to £1000.

Census staff will be available to assist people between 10am and 5pm today (Friday) in the Cozy Room at the big Co-op in Brodick.



