Coastal rowing club runners-up in delayed Loch Awe regatta

Arran Coastal Rowing Club (ACRC) returned to Dalavich to defend their Loch Awe regatta title last weekend.

The regatta, which was postponed for two years owing to the pandemic, is the Loch Awe Coastal Rowing Club’s second regatta, the first of which was won by the Arran club.

A team of eight rowers attended the event which comprised two legs, a 7.4 mile row northwards, then the southerly return leg.





A strong north easterly wind made it difficult for the first crew who came in sixth out of 11 skiffs. The second crew, however, made very good time and finished as first skiff home, with the best time for the afternoon, as they had done for the inaugural 2019 event, before Covid.

The Arran team was awarded second place which, later, was revoked after the hosts discovered there had been a miscalculation in points which left all the rowing clubs’ final positions in doubt. After much deliberation and reviewing of footage, Arran was confirmed as having finished in second position overall and was able to keep the quaich they received. The winners were Avoch from Inverness.

Despite the confusion about points and positions, the Arran rowers described the event as ‘great fun in a beautiful location’ and were delighted to receive a charming pottery trophy for being the first club to win the competition in 2019.





The Arran Coastal rowers with their 2019 trophy and the second place quaich. No_B17Awe01