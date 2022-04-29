Brothers raise funds for mum’s friend

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Two brothers from East Kilbride have completed the Arran Coastal Way as part of a fundraising effort for a cancer charity and for their mum’s friend who was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer.

Ruairi Arthur, aged 13, and 10-year-old Neil both completed the 65-mile (105 kilometre) circular route around the island and have so far raised £1,020 which will be shared between MET UP UK, a metastatic breast cancer charity, and Hearts and Hope 4 Helen.





The Hearts and Hope 4 Helen campaign is in aid of a school friend of their mum, Jean Arthur, who created a go fund me page which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/arran-coastal-way-for-hh4h

The opportunity to complete the Arran Coastal Way presented itself when Jean, and husband Jonathan, decided that they would visit Arran as part of Ruairi’s 13th birthday celebrations.

The family, which also includes five-year-old Sam, have holidayed on Arran every year since the boys were small.

Ruairi bought the Arran Coastal Way book a few years ago and always had it on his mind to do.





The Arran visit was the ideal time to take on the challenge and the boys were determined and excited that they would do this no matter what the weather or how tired they felt.

Jean told the Banner: ‘As parents we are extremely proud of the determination and focus they had during the week. Every donation and message of encouragement boosted them each day to keep on going. We are very grateful to VisitArran, Arran Social and The Douglas Hotel which were more than happy to share the boys’ adventures.

‘Ruairi and Neil both describe the week as amazing. Neil’s favourite part was An Scirodan rockfall between Sannox to Lochranza.

‘Ruairi’s favourite sighting was getting to see the dinosaur footprint embedded in rock near Blackwaterfoot and Neil found the hardest challenge after day one – when he realised how tough the week was going to be!

‘I am so proud to be part of the team behind Hearts and Hope 4 Helen Campaign. We have raised £42, 000 of our £100,000 goal.

‘We started the fundraising in January this year after Helen’s diagnosis in December.

The Hearts and Hope 4 Helen Facebook page runs successful fundraising raffles from bottles of whisky to holiday stays.

‘Our Instagram @heartshope4helen focuses on raising awareness of secondary breast cancer and the fundraising that is taking place for H&H4H.’

Ruairi and Neil are both scouts in the 1st East Kilbride Scout Group and are hoping that the fundraiser will help them to earn some badges.

Most, importantly, though, the boys are proud of their achievement and that they are able to help Helen who sent them a message after the event.

It said: ‘I’m so amazed by the selflessness and determination you’ve shown boys (and dad!). I’m incredibly grateful for what you have done … you’ve raised an incredible amount of money and should be so proud.’