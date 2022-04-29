Arran Banner 20 years ago – week 17, 2022

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday April 27, 2002

Brodick Bowling Club members look on as John McConnachie bowls the first wood of the season. 01_B17abtya01

Candidates George Östman and Alison Prince put forward their arguments at a public meeting where Alison was selected as the new community councillor representing Whiting Bay. 01_B17abtya02





Rising stars of Arran rugby, Alastair Walker and Craig Ingham, who have been chosen to play with the Ayrshire Kestrels next session. The boys were selected from more than 60 young hopefuls. 01_B17abtya03

Ross Duncan of Brodick Golf Club has become Ayrshire Amateur Champion. He is the youngest championship winner and the first Arran golfer to win this prestigious accolade. 01_B17abtya04

Andrew Martin, Mary Young and Faye Reid outside the new Isle of Arran Homes office in Brodick. The team will deal with all of Arran’s social housing and will be a contact point for prospective tenants and housing queries. 01_B17abtya05

Arran Banner editor John Millar being interviewed by Aileen Clark of the BBC about moves by Scottish Natural Heritage to protect the hen harrier. The feature appeared on BBC2’s Newsnight programme. 01_B17abtya06



