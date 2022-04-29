A warm welcome awaits in Troon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Members from Isle of Arran Ferry Committee have had a chance to see for themselves the welcome which awaits the Arran ferry when the service moves to Troon next year.

They attended a site visit to the Port of Troon to understand what is being prepared in advance to accept the ferry service move to Troon next spring for a period of at least 18 months during the redevelopment of Ardrossan harbour.

Representatives from Transport Scotland, CalMac and CMAL joined the ferry committee on the visit where they were met by ABP’s port manager Stuart Cresswell and his staff, who answered their questions willingly.





They were pleased to confirm completion of the new berth on the East Pier which will accommodate the MV Glen Sannox when she is introduced. This was completed in less than six months and on budget.

There is still a lot of work scheduled to provide passenger and staff accommodation.

Fencing and security for car parking and marshalling is also being installed which will take a few months more.

The trip also included travel from the port to Troon station which was covered in just more than five minutes but it was acknowledged that this would vary as visitor numbers and traffic in the town changed.





The station is served by a frequent service to Glasgow. This will be a key factor for foot passengers. Other links are being considered to and from Ardrossan.

Service buses are available nearby from Troon to Ayr and Crosshouse hospital and details of these will be confirmed as the move gets closer.

The trip highlighted some areas for clarification but everyone welcomed the opportunity to see and hear the current undertaking.

CalMac will be responsible for the booking, ticketing and connectivity procedures and ABP will manage the port facilities.

There will be planned community engagement to gather feedback on timetables, services and more before these are finalised.

IoAFC thanked the project team for the invitation and the support on the day to answer questions.

ABP’s port manager Mr Cresswell said: ‘We were delighted to host a visit at the Port of Troon to show the upgrade works at site and outline the forthcoming plans to install a passenger terminal, parking areas, check-in lanes and pick-up and drop-off areas now.

‘The feedback on works completed to date has been positive and I look forward to seeing all the works completed, to welcome passengers and support the ferry service to Arran.’