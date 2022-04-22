Not too much to ask

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Another week and another ferry crisis leaves Arran crippled – its infrastructure broken.

No-one is suggesting the catastrophic failure of an engine onboard the MV Caledonian Isles on Easter Sunday could have been predicted. However, the fact is the ferry is 29-years-old and the older she gets the more faults are likely to develop.

And Arran is justifiably angry that the island, as its vital tourist industry tries to recover from the pandemic, is left at the mercy of the MV Isle of Arran to cope with the lifeline service without any backup support.





Of course, Arran has found itself in the headlines again this week for all the wrong reasons but what good does that do?

There is no quick fix solution to the ferry crisis. What Arran needs in the short-term is the return of a fully repaired MV Caledonian Isles to run the 2022 summer service without further hitches and the MV Isle of Arran in service as a back up.

Also for work to progress at speed to get the MV Glen Sannox into service as soon as possible and work finally put out to tender for the redevelopment of Ardrossan harbour.

Is that really too much to ask?



