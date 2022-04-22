Marine works complete as Troon gets ready to welcome Arran ferry

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Hugh Boag

Marine works needed to allow the Arran ferry to sail from Troon have been completed.

The lifeline island service will operate between Brodick and Troon for at least 18 months during the redevelopment of Ardrossan Harbour with the service expected to start in spring 2023.





This could be as early as March next year depending on the completion of the long-delayed MV Glen Sannox, which is now expected to enter service on the Troon route.

Associated British Ports (ABP), which operates the Port of Troon, announced this week that work including new berthing fenders and a suspended concrete deck to upgrade Troon’s East Pier ferry terminal have been completed by civil engineering contractor George Leslie Limited.

With the marine work finished, the focus at Troon now shifts to the shoreside including the installation of a terminal building, car parking, check-in lanes and pickup and drop-off areas. All this work is scheduled to be completed by the summer.

An Arran Ferry Committee delegation visited Troon on Tuesday to see the developments.





Commenting on the project’s completion, ABP’s regional director Andrew Harston said: ‘It is great to reach such an important milestone in the project and I am hugely proud of the ABP team and our civil engineering contractors, George Leslie Limited, which have worked so well together to deliver this on time and within budget.’

The berth upgrade has been designed to accommodate both of CalMac’s existing ferries and the MV Glen Sannox, which is due to enter service next year.

Mr Harston added: ‘We are hopeful the Port of Troon’s sheltered east Ppier berth and track record of offering all-weather berthing will play a major part in helping to support the call from Arran communities for improvements in terms of reliability and resilience of ferry services to the island.’

The seasonal Campbeltown ferry service will also operate from Troon during the Ardrossan works.

Marine works have been completed as part of the ferry terminal upgrade at Troon. NO_B16troon01