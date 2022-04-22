Free renewable heating training

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) Argyll is offering free and fully funded training to heating engineers who wish to expand their skillsets to include renewable heating technology.

The funding, secured from the Government’s UK Community Renewal Fund, will cover the training as well as loss of earnings, accommodation, travel and childcare expenses if required.

The training will take place in West College Scotland, Paisley, where specialist equipment is available for those wishing to take part.





Three courses are available: BPEC awareness of environmental technical systems on Monday and Tuesday May 16 and 17; BPEC solar thermal systems from Wednesday May 18 to Friday May 20; and BPEC ground and air source heat pumps from Monday May 30 to Thursday June 2.

Places on each course are limited to one per business and priority will be given to business in remote/rural locations and where there is evidence of customer demand for green technologies.

Further information about the funding and the application criteria can be found at https://www.argyll.uhi.ac.uk/



