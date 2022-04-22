Family-friendly cycling event in Irvine next month

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A popular family-friendly cycling event is to be held in Irvine next month.

North Ayrshire Council’s Trinity Active Travel Hub and Cycling Scotland will be hosting their Pedal Irvine event on Sunday May 8, offering a safe and accessible cycling day for all the family.

The event is free, fun and non-competitive and is aimed at encouraging beginners and families to take advantage of fantastic local sights and cycle routes.





The route, starting and finishing at the Scottish Maritime Museum at Irvine harbour, will cover a distance of 6.2 miles – around 10k – and is flat.

Caitriona McAuley, North Ayrshire head of service, economic development and regeneration, commented: ‘North Ayrshire Council is proud to support the first Pedal Irvine event in partnership with Cycling Scotland.

‘We are looking forward to hosting this fun day out for all the family and local people new to cycling. I would urge anyone looking for a welcoming, safe and fun cycling environment to get involved and join our Active Travel and Active Schools teams at Pedal Irvine on Sunday May 8 for a brilliant day of cycling on a short, flat route.

‘This is a great chance to enjoy the many cycle routes Irvine has to offer including those of the National Cycle Network, our picturesque Beach Park trails and the scenic views around Irvine harbourside.





‘We hope the event will inspire participants to cycle more regularly and discover the wealth of other Active Travel routes North Ayrshire has to offer, while enjoying the positive health and wellbeing benefits associated with spending more time outdoors.’

Participants need to register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pedal-irvine-tickets-301376664717 and the event will be subject to current Covid-19 public health guidance.

The Pedal Irvine event is ideal for families and beginners and will take between 60 to 90 minutes to complete. No_B16pedal01

Last year’s event was incredibly popular and attracted cyclists from across Ayrshire. No_B16pedal02