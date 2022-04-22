Families flock to castle for Easter fun and games

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

After a three-year break, National Trust for Scotland’s Brodick Castle and Country Park once again hosted its annual Easter at the Castle event with families flocking to the attraction to enjoy traditional fun and games.

Last held in 2019, the event attracted many locals and visitors with a return of all of the well-loved activities which have made the occasion a family tradition for many decades.





As usual, the Easter trail treasure hunt saw children scouring the landscaped grounds for clues which, if successfully completed, earned them a chocolate treat.

Children and adults also enjoyed traditional egg decorating with more chocolate treats on offer for the winners in the various age categories.

Perhaps the most well-attended event of all was the wacky races run by the Arran Ranger Service, which attracted a huge crowd which gathered on the grass beside the castle where participants of all ages took part in uproariously loud and funny three-legged races, sack races, four-person races and, of course, egg and spoon races.

The races involved some fierce competition, thrills and spills as competitors frequently fell and faltered, and, once again, it also involved the liberal awarding of treats to the young race winners.





Towards the end of the afternoon, once children’s energy reserves neared depletion point, the Easter bonnet parade pepped up spirits with a good amount of artistic competition and entrants, including four adult entries.

The afternoon was successfully rounded off with the duck derby where castle operations manager Stuart MacKinnon threw a bucket of numbered balls down the castle stairs and the one which went the furthest was declared the winner.

The Easter event marks a welcome reopening of the castle, tearoom and gardens, and judging by the number of visitors fort the Easter weekend, it looks like being a bumper season ahead.