End of the show for pier

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

The pier which served the Arran ferry for generations is being demolished in Brodick.

Contractor George Leslie Limited has started to remove the old pier, which has not been used for four years and has reached the end of its serviceable life.





The removal process, which is expected to take six months, will mainly operate from a barge in the water, with some shore-based work. The old pier store building, pier deck, support structures and all deck furniture, such as bollards and handrails, will be removed.

The seabed will be restored to its original state and the rock armour gap under the old pier will be protected by rock armouring to match the rest of the sea front. A new section of decorative barrier will replace the existing security gate and fence. All material from the project will be disposed of responsibly.

John Quinn, senior civil engineer at CMAL, said: ‘ When Brodick ferry terminal was relocated, the old pier structure was decommissioned and has not been used, or maintained, since then. It is no longer safe to use so we are removing it in accordance with the Harbour Revision Order.

‘Our contractor will be working mainly offshore from a marine barge to minimise disruption to the lifeline ferry service, local people and businesses. We appreciate the public’s continued patience as we carry out the final stages of this project.’





The site of the Brodick pier had been a landing spot for many years before Arran’s first steamer pier was built there and officially opened on June 17 1872. In the early 1900s, the wrought iron supports and curved spans were replaced by wood piling among various other upgrades throughout the century. The linkspan with a dedicated approach road was added in 1970.

The old pier became redundant in 2018 when the new £30 million Brodick pier and terminal building opened.

The old pier structure which is being demolished. 01_B16pier01