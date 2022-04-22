Corrie quilters to host second exhibition

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Quilt Arran, a group of enthusiastic quilters who regularly meet in Corrie, will be hosting their second exhibition of works over three days at the end of this month.

Taking place from Saturday April 30 to Monday May 2, the exhibits on display at Corrie Village Hall will include wall hangings, table runners and cushions and visitors will be able to enjoy these along with the daily tearoom and homebaking on offer.

Quilt Arran is a well-established group with around 20 members.





It was first started in 2013 at Lamlash fire station with just six members and although the group has a wealth of members of all abilities, they are always looking to welcome any new members who would like to learn the hobby or who wish to join like-minded folk for ideas, inspiration and social gatherings.

Quilt Arran’s first exhibition, in 2017, was hugely successful and attracted local interest and mainland visitors and other quilting groups.

This year’s exhibits are based on the challenge/theme set by Quilt Arran leader and founder Alison Thompson, which is ‘self portrait’. The exhibits will be put to a public vote and the winner will be presented with a prize.

If you are interested in joining the group, learning how to quilt, or want to expand on your existing skills Alison would love to hear from you and can be reached on 07538 536987 or at quiltarran@gmail.com





Entry to the exhibition is free of charge and doors will open between 11am to 4pm on Saturday April 30 to Monday May 2.