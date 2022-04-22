Census fine warning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Households which don’t fill in the census by May 1 are being warned they may face prosecution, which could lead to a criminal record and a fine of up to £1,000.

With just over a week left to submit responses, National Records of Scotland chief executive Paul Lowe warns that people who have yet to complete theirs may be subject to prosecution.

He said: ‘Taking part in the census is a legal responsibility. The census provides vital information required to invest in and run the services we all rely on.





‘I’d like to thank everyone who has filled in their census. For anyone who has yet to complete it, help and support is available on the website census.gov.scot or via our free helpline on 0800 030 8308.

‘Anyone who hasn’t completed it could be facing a fine, so I would strongly urge everyone to make use of our support.’

More than 90 per cent of responses received so far have been submitted online, with just over nine per cent to date submitted on paper. In 2011, only 20 per cent of all census responses were submitted online.

A census of the population has been taken every 10 years in Scotland since 1801, with the exception of 1941, because of World War Two and in 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



