Volunteers sought for work behind the scenes at museum

If you are watching the new BBC series on the Victoria and Albert Museum you will get some idea of what the Arran Heritage Museum volunteer staff get up to every week – albeit on a very different scale, and with less financial support.

Behind the scenes at this community -owned attraction, each Wednesday throughout the year, there can be as many as 20 or so willing helpers gathered at the award-winning museum to keep everything up to scratch.

Sadly a number of long-serving volunteers have gone, not least as a result of advanced years, so they need to recruit more.





Could you become one of their volunteers? Are you recently retired, or find you have time to spare, and are looking for an interesting and stimulating job which contributes to the community?

Have you skills which would be of help to the ongoing success of the museum? Have you time in your life to devote a day a week to the museum in some capacity?

The museum currently has many volunteer roles for which it needs additional support.

For instance it urgently needs someone to take on responsibility for its advertising and publicity.





The maintenance team which looks after all the buildings could use some help from able DIY folk. It needs more folk for the storeroom squad which takes responsibility for conservation of the many artefacts as well as planning, mounting and maintaining displays. There are other jobs such as administration as well.

Why not call in to the museum’s volunteer day on Wednesday April 20 at either 10.30am or 2pm and have a chat with members of the team who will explain what they are looking for?

You will be shown what goes on behind the scenes, and you never know, you might end up looking forward to Wednesdays as the highlight of your week.

If you cannot manage that particular date or time call in at the museum any Wednesday and have a chat with Tom Macleod, museum manager, or give him a ring on 302185.

John Lauder